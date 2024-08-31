Haribandi Lakshmi is EFLU V-C

Head of Department of Translation Studies at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Haribandi Lakshmi assumed office as in-charge Vice Chancellor on Saturday, as per directions of the Ministry of Education. She replaces acting Vice Chancellor Surabhi Bharati, who took charge earlier this year. Ms. Bharati demitted the office on superannuation on Saturday. According to EFLU, Ms. Lakshmi has been teaching in the Department of Translation Studies for the past 27 years. She has authored two books on theory and practice of translation, contributed as a course writer and was part of a weekly column ‘English Easy’ in a Telugu daily.