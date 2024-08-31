GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haribandi Lakshmi is EFLU V-C

Published - August 31, 2024 11:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Head of Department of Translation Studies at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Haribandi Lakshmi assumed office as in-charge Vice Chancellor on Saturday, as per directions of the Ministry of Education. She replaces acting Vice Chancellor Surabhi Bharati, who took charge earlier this year. Ms. Bharati demitted the office on superannuation on Saturday. According to EFLU, Ms. Lakshmi has been teaching in the Department of Translation Studies for the past 27 years. She has authored two books on theory and practice of translation, contributed as a course writer and was part of a weekly column ‘English Easy’ in a Telugu daily.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.