Telangana

Harassed woman found dead

In a shocking incident, a married woman allegedly ended her life unable to bear sexual overtures by a youth from her neighbourhood at Karakavagu village in Palvancha mandal on Saturday.

Sources said that the youth, aged about 20 years, clandestinely filmed the woman while taking a bath at her house on Friday morning. He allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to share her pictures on social media.

Perturbed over his harassment, the woman allegedly consumed pesticide at her house while her husband was away in the nearby agricultural field on Friday evening. She was admitted to a hospital in Palvancha the same night. She died while undergoing treatment on Saturday morning.

Based on a complaint lodged by her husband, the local police booked the youth under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC and the relevant sections of the IT Act.

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 11:27:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/harassed-woman-found-dead/article31660776.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY