Harassed woman found dead

In a shocking incident, a married woman allegedly ended her life unable to bear sexual overtures by a youth from her neighbourhood at Karakavagu village in Palvancha mandal on Saturday.

Sources said that the youth, aged about 20 years, clandestinely filmed the woman while taking a bath at her house on Friday morning. He allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to share her pictures on social media.

Perturbed over his harassment, the woman allegedly consumed pesticide at her house while her husband was away in the nearby agricultural field on Friday evening. She was admitted to a hospital in Palvancha the same night. She died while undergoing treatment on Saturday morning.

Based on a complaint lodged by her husband, the local police booked the youth under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC and the relevant sections of the IT Act.

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)