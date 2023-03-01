March 01, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In yet another shocking incident of student suicide owing to alleged harassment, a 16-year-old boy pursuing his Intermediate at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Narsingi was found dead after reportedly hanging himself in his classroom late on Tuesday night. The Narsingi police booked a case against the college management on Wednesday.

According to the students at the college hostel, Nagula Sathwik had been reportedly facing harassment from his college lecturers, who they alleged, drove him to take the extreme step.

Sathwik was pursuing his first year of MPC (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry). He was known to be a bright and sensitive student. However, he had been struggling with his academics lately with his grades falling.

It was alleged that the lecturers at the college had been bullying and harassing him over his poor academic performance, often humiliating him in front of the class. This reportedly took a toll on Sathwik’s mental health, leading him to become increasingly withdrawn and despondent.

On Tuesday night, his roommates saw him leave the hostel building at 10 p.m. When they went to check on him, he was reportedly found hanging in their classroom around 10.30 p.m. They immediately called the college warden and the police, who arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation.

Sathwik’s father, Nagula Raja Prasad, said that he met him on Tuesday around 7.30 p.m. at the hostel. “He told me that the hostel food was not good and he was not willing to eat it. I asked him to study well for the upcoming exams, following which he informed me that his lecturers, Acharya, Krishna Reddy, and warden Naresh are scolding him and used to beat him when he was not studying well. He also said that he is not willing to study in that college,” said the father.

The police, following a complaint from his father, registered a case under Section 305 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC against lecturers Acharya, Krishna Reddy, Jagan, along with hostel warden Naresh and others, including the management of the college, on charges of harassing Sathwik, and launched a probe.

Roshini — S uicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000.