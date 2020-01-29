Harassed domestic help looks for deliverance

The misery and suffering of 39-year-old Perumandal Sujatha, who had gone to Oman in September last as a domestic help in a sheikh’s family has been indescribable. She has not been paid salary so far and in addition to that is being ill treated. Within a short time of joining the job there, she came to know that she got unnecessarily tempted for high salary and has been deceived.

Belonging to Narayanagiri village in Dharmasagaram mandal of Warangal Urban district, she went to the Gulf country through an agent Ravikumar of Nizamabad district. In fact, the agent did not collect money from her and provided air ticket free of cost. She landed safely in that country and once into the job, her problems began.

She is sick and back home, her mother-in-law who is suffering from cancer is on her death bed. Her mother-in-law was fine when Sujatha went to Oman leaving behind her husband Ratnakar Reddy and daughter Sindhu who is studying degree final year in Vagdevi Degree College in Hanmakonda.

“The Sheikh who engaged my wife for work is not allowing her to travel back home besides not giving her salary. He is also not providing good food and healthcare to my wife who suffers chest pain often. As the agent told her that she would be getting an equivalent of ₹40,000 per month in addition to all other facilities, she was tempted to go to the distant place,” said Ratnakar, a car driver in a private firm.

“My grandmother is in her last days and has been insisting that we get back my mother immediately. As we have some debts to be cleared immediately my mother took the decision to go to Oman. I beg former MP K. Kavitha, the State government, philanthropists and Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association (GTWCA) president P. Basanth Reddy to ensure her safe return,” said Sindhu, the only daughter of the couple.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Basanth Reddy said that he has been trying to bring her back through the representatives of his association there, but it takes time. He also appealed to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Ms. Kavitha to lend their support to ensure Sujatha’s return.