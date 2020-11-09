Harassed by land sharks mother-son attempt to end life

Fear no safety for their lives, says victim

A mother-son duo attempted to end their lives by setting themselves ablaze in front of the Collector Office in Nizamabad on Monday.

The victims — 65-year-old Gadila Gangabai and her 36-year-old son Gadila Gangakishan — from Yanampally village in Dichpally mandal, alleged that local ZPTC Dasari Indira’s husband Laxminarsaiah was trying to forcefully take possession of their land.

“Yesterday (Sunday), he along with some others tried to attack us. We don’t have safety for our lives,” Mr. Gangakishan said, adding that officials were not allowing them to meet the Collector. “So, we decided to end our lives,” he added.