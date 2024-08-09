Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0 campaign: Telangana Postal Department announces sale of national flags

The Telangana Postal Department is delighted to announce the commencement of the sale of National Flags under the “Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0” campaign. The nationwide initiative aims to instil a sense of patriotism and unity among citizens by encouraging them to hoist the National Flag in their homes during the upcoming Independence Day 2024.

As per an official release, national flags measuring 20 inches x 30 inches are available for ₹25 a flag. “They can be purchased from any of the 6,214 post offices across the 33 districts in Telangana. Additionally, an online purchasing option has been introduced through the ePostOffice portal for enhanced accessibility. Online sales began on August 1 and will continue till August 12. Customers can purchase up to five flags each online, with free doorstep delivery by August 14,” said the release.

The postal staff will also organise extensive outreach campaigns in villages, schools, colleges, institutions and other public spaces. For further information or queries, please visit the nearest post office or call 040 – 23463616.