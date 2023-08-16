HamberMenu
‘Happiness Curriculum’ and entrepreneurship skills will herald a new Telangana: B. Vinod Kumar

He was speaking after launching the programme at a Govt school with Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy

August 16, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar, Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy and others launch ‘Chelimi’ and ‘Ankuram’ programmes at a government school in Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday.

Vice-chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar said that empowering students to explore their potential and emotional intelligence will shape them into confident and compassionate individuals as they grow up.

He was speaking after launching the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ and ‘Entrepreneurship’ among students in selected schools in Telangana on Wednesday. He said that inculcating entrepreneurial skills among school students was also part of the government’s futuristic idea where it wants to see job creators than job seekers.

The two programmes ‘Chelimi’ (Happiness Curriculum) and ‘Ankuram’ were launched in the Government High School at Shivrampalli in Ranga Reddy district. Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, Rajendra Nagar MLA Prakash Goud and School Education Director Sridevasena were present.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said that spending the first hour of the day in school with happiness where students engage themselves with friends and learn essential life skills like emotional intelligence, working in teams and building relationships, will go a long way in improving learning processes. The new next generation Indians need different skill sets to build healthy careers and lives.

The ‘Ankuram’ concept is to instil entrepreneurial skills among students from an early age as their very thought process is changed and make them job creators than job seekers, he said, adding that the Telangana government is planning way ahead of others.

Ms. Sabita Indra Reddy said that one high school from every district will be selected as a pilot project to introduce these concepts from this year. She said that the Ankuram programme is being introduced in 35 KGBV model schools in eight districts for Class XI students.

