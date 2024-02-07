Hanumantha Rao is new special commissioner of I&PR 

February 07, 2024 07:25 am | Updated 07:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

M. Hanumantha Rao has assumed charge as the new special commissioner of the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department at Samachar Bhavan, Masab Tank, on Monday, succeeding Ashok Reddy, who has been appointed as the Director of Horticulture.

Following his appointment, the incoming commissioner engaged in discussions with departmental officials, gaining insight into the ongoing initiatives and operations within the department.

During the meeting, he underscored the vital role of the Information and Public Relations department in disseminating important updates and information regarding State government welfare and developmental endeavours, particularly at the grassroots level.

Later, he also assumed responsibilities as the Special Secretary of I&PR at the Secretariat. Executive Director FDC Kishore Babu, Additional Director Nagaiah Kamble, Joint Directors D.S. Jagan, K. Venkat Ramana, Yasa Venkateswar Rao, Srinivas, CIE Radhakrishna, and several other officials were present.