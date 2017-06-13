Hanmajipeta mourns its illustrious son

A pall of gloom descended in Hanmajipeta village of Vemulawada mandal following the death of eminent poet and Gnanptih awardee Cingireddy Narayana Reddy also known as CiNaRe, in the newly formed Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday.

People of the village and Vemulawada mandal remembered CiNaRe for bringing reputation to the village with his writings. They also recollected the developmental works taken up in the village and Vemulawada mandal by CiNaRe as Rajya Sabha member through his MPLADS.

The Rajanna-Sircilla district administration condoled the death of C. Narayana Reddy by paying floral tributes to his portrait at the Collectorate in Sircilla textile town. Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Joint Collector Yasmeen Basha, DRO Shyam Prasad Lal and others recollected the contributions made by Narayana Reddy in the field of Telugu literature.

In her condolence message, Zilla Parishad chairperson Tula Uma said CiNaRe’s death was a serious loss to Telugu literature.

Former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of C Narayana Reddy.

He said that CiNaRe encouraged many upcoming writers and poets in the Telugu States. DCC president K. Mrutyunjayam also spoke .