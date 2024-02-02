Handing over projects to KRMB will hit Nalgonda hard: Harish Rao

February 02, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao has observed that handing over Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) would cause serious loss to Nalgonda district and it would not get enough supply of water to fulfil its drinking water and irrigation needs.

Speaking at the Bhuvanagiri Assembly constituency meeting of the party on Friday, he alleged that the ruling Congress was running a misinformation campaign on the State’s debt by showing inflated figures just to escape the responsibility of implementing its pre-poll promises. He pointed out that the Congress was implementing only a couple out of the 15 promises included in the six guarantees besides over 400 other promises included in its manifesto.

The Siddipet MLA said that the Congress had run a similar misinformation campaign earlier alleging an understanding between BRS and BJP, but “BRS had defeated BJP bigwigs”.

He explained that right from disbursement of Rythu Bandhu/Bharosa benefit to ₹500 per quintal bonus for paddy and enhanced social security pension amount, the Congress government was unable to keep any of the promise and asked the party ranks to spread the facts among people in villages.

He accused the government of withholding even the sanctioned amount of Dalit Bandhu to the beneficiaries. He told the party leaders and workers who participated in the meeting that people in Karnataka were rejecting Congress for its failure to keep the promises made there and the fate of the ruling party would be similar in Telangana too.

Party MLA K.P. Vivekanand and its student wing president G. Srinivas Yadav alleged that the Congress government had handed over water management under Srisailam and Nagarjunsagar projects to KRMB despite the caution of severe loss by BRS. They mentioned that the BRS government in the past did not hand over projects by placing several conditions.

However, the Congress government had succumbed to the Centre’s pressure impacting the rights of Telangana in Krishna waters. They alleged that it was the result of a conspiracy hatched by the Centre, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka government.

