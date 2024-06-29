GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Handbook and mobile application of new criminal laws launched

Published - June 29, 2024 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Secretary (Home), Government of Telangana, launched a handbook with new criminal laws along with an application ‘samaahara’, designed to provide easy access to the new legal provisions.

The handbook and the application was prepared by the Department of Prosecutions. While the handbook includes brief descriptions of sections of the law, comparative tables, ready references in tabular form, guidelines and clarifications on all three major criminal laws, the application is designed to provide easy access to the new legal provisions with comparative tables for better understanding.

To further assist in raising public awareness, the department has also created short videos and audio clips explaining the importance of all three new laws. A dedicated team of prosecutors compiled and simplified the new legal provisions under the guidance of G. Vyjayanthi, Director of Prosecutions, Telangana.

Ms. Vyjayanthi explained the importance of the handbook and mobile application, stating that both are exclusively crafted to suit the requirements of prosecutors and investigative agencies, making them unique compared to existing applications designed by other organisations.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / laws

