Hand-washing regimen at Pragati Bhavan

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has given instructions to make it mandatory for everyone coming to Pragathi Bhavan to observe personal hygiene and hand-washing regimen.
A release from Chief Minister’s Office said that water was kept in two huge vessels for the ministers and officials to wash their hands. Strict instructions were given that all those entering the premises should wash their hands and clean them with a sanitizer.
The Ministers, officials and others called for Tuesday’s emergency and high-level meeting washed their hands and sanitized them before attending the meeting.
Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao urged people to follow individual hygiene in their homes and offices.
