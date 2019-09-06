Hand over Viveka case to CBI, demands Naidu

Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday challenged Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to disclose the details of persons who killed his uncle Vivekananda Reddy on March 15.

“The case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if Mr. Jagan cannot disclose the details of culprits,” he said. Addressing a party meeting at Kakinada, Mr. Naidu said the police could not make any headway in the case even after five months. The CM too was maintaining silence on the progress of the investigation. The government should hand over the case to the CBI to unmask the culprits, he said. The YSR Congress government during its 100-day rule had utterly failed to set the priorities and a roadmap for the development of the State. Instead, the Chief Minister was encouraging anarchy and lawlessness.

No other Chief Minister would have earned so much bad reputation as Mr. Jagan did.

Attacks on TDP men

The YSRCP leaders were encouraging their cadres to attack TDP workers in villages. Party sympathisers in peaceful districts such as East Godavari were being targeted, he said and listed out the attacks in the Pithapuram, Tuni and Prattipadu constituencies. “We initially wanted to give six months time to the government, but we can’t remain silent. It’s time to wage a united fight,” he said. Party leaders Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and K.S. Jawahar were among those present.