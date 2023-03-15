HamberMenu
Hand over TSPSC paper leak case to CBI, says BSP State chief

Praveen Kumar gives 48 hours ultimatum to the State government

March 15, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bahujan Samaj Party Telangana State president R. S. Praveen Kumar 

Bahujan Samaj Party Telangana State president R. S. Praveen Kumar  | Photo Credit: RAO G N

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president R. S. Praveen Kumar demanded that the question paper leak case in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) should be handed over to the CBI for investigation and Group 1 preliminary examinations must be cancelled immediately.

In a release here on Wednesday, Mr. Praveen Kumar said he was giving 48 hours’ time to the State government to take a decision on handing over the case to CBI and cancelling examinations or else he would take up fast unto death. He said that he would write to the President and Governor in this regard and demanded that TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy should step down voluntarily.

Informing that he would take up hunger strike for justice to the 30 lakh unemployed, the BSP leader wondered why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was silent on the issue and why Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao has not been tweeting.

“All the examinations held during Mr. Janardhan Reddy’s tenure should be cancelled and re-conducted. TSPSC has lost the trust of Telangana people. Details of candidates who have crossed 100 marks in Group 1 Prelims should be disclosed,” said Mr. Praveen Kumar and asked how did the PA of the Secretary get access to the confidential room.

Terming the officials’ explanation of ‘technical problem’ on the paper leak issue as an attempt to escape, the BSP leader felt that the government has been trying to wash its hands off by handing over the issue to SIT.

