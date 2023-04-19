‘Hand over inquiry on TSPSC exam paper leak to CBI’

April 19, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

Demanding that the government hand over the inquiry on paper leak of TSPSC exam to CBI, a maha dharna was held at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Tuesday which was attended by different political activists and unemployed youth in large numbers.

The protest held in the name of ‘Nirudoyga Gosa- Pratipaksha Bharosa,’ attended by leaders of Congress, BSP, TJS, CPI, CPI(M) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded that the present Board including chairman, secretary and members must be terminated and new committee must be created to conduct the recruitment tests.

Participating in the protest, Congress senior leader Mallu Ravi, TJS president Prof. M. Kodandaram and BSP president R.S. Praveen Kumar demanded that the case must be handed over to CBI immediately as Special Investigation Team (SIT) could not do justice to the unemployed.

Mr Praveen Kumar alleged that members of the TSPSC knew about paper leak but they remained silent. “At least 16 employees of TSPSC attended Group 1 examination and got good ranks. TSPSC Board members have changed the OMR sheet of Praveen who secured 103 marks in Group 1. Why SIT has not opened up so far on the investigation?” asked Mr. Praveen Kumar, adding that seizing of phones of Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao and some BRS leaders would bring the facts to the fore. He also called upon the youth to cordon off camp offices of BRS MLAs.

Telangana Youth Congress president Shiva Sena Reddy said that this was the time youth took up a fight against the government for justice.

Former IAS officer A. Murali questioned why the government failed to provide jobs to youth when so many pharma industries were established as claimed by the government.

