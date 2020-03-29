Hand over cash to poor, says CPI(M)

The CPI (Marxist) State committee has urged the government to take steps to hand over ₹ 1,500 assured to below poverty line families in cash along with rice and pulses rather than depositing the money in their accounts.

CPI (M) State secretary T. Veerabhadram welcomed the government’s decision to provide essentials along with cash to eligible poor in the light of lockdown and restrictions imposed in view of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. But depositing the assured amount in bank could create problems to the beneficiaries.

The banks which were working with limited staff had expressed inability to handle huge turnout of customers while depositing money could invariably result in big numbers of people thronging the banks.

The ATMs operated by banks were located in mandal headquarters and other major centres. A few which were set up in villages were not functional most of the time. As a result, it could cause inconvenience to people, particularly those in tribal hamlets, to access the ATMs and withdraw the cash.

The government should therefore reconsider its decision and take steps to handover cash to the beneficiaries. In addition, it should also ensure that genuine poor who were yet to get their ration cards were not left out and steps should be taken to provide the benefits to them.