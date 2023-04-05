Hanamkonda court to hear Sanjay’s bail plea, habeas corpus plea in HC becomes infructuous

April 05, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Additional Junior Civil Judge-cum-Judicial First Class Magistrate in Hanamkonda will hear on Thursday the bail petition moved by counsel of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The BJP MP was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after being arrested in SSC question paper leak case. MP’s counsel Karuna Sagar said the notice pertaining to the bail petition was served to the government counsel of the said court.

Sources in BJP office said that they would move the High Court depending on the outcome of the bail petition. Already, Hyderabad BJP leader S. Surender Reddy moved House Motion in Telangana High Court on Wednesday by filing a habeas corpus petition.

The petitioner contended that police picked up the MP on Tuesday midnight and forcibly took him away to an undisclosed location without giving him or his family members any details as to why he was being arrested. Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili permitted the motion and directed the Registry to list it as the first case on Thursday.

However, the habeas corpus plea became infructuous with the police presenting Mr. Sanjay before a local court in Hanamkonda in question paper leak case. The legal battle over the Karimnagar MP’s bail would reach the HC subject to the outcome of his bail plea in Hanamkonda court on Thursday.