HAML, NHAI propose double decker flyover-metro at Madinaguda

Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) local wing have decided to explore the feasibility of jointly constructing a 1.2 km double-decker flyover cum metro viaduct at Madinaguda (Gangaram) in view of the narrow stretch and several underground as well as overhead utilities on both sides of the road as well as a religious place.

The NHAI has been planning to construct a flyover on the same stretch and now the HAML will prepare and submit a cross-sectional drawing of the double decker arrangement with the highway at the lower level and metro viaduct on top for necessary approvals.

This was decided after a meeting of the officials of both organisations and general consultant ‘Systra’ engineering experts presided over by HAML MD N.V.S. Reddy on Wednesday. Earlier, they inspected the Miyapur-Patancheru and LB Nagar-Hayatnagar metro phase-II corridors; and Mailardevpally-Aramghar-New High Court spur line which are on the NH in the last couple of days to find a solution to the engineering challenges.

For the Miyapur-Patancheru metro corridor of around 13 km, the viaduct is proposed to be built by and large in the central median of NH except at BHEL. The metro alignment will move towards the left at the under-construction flyover at BHEL Junction integrating the proposed BHEL metro station with the TGSRTC bus stop, said Mr. Reddy, in a press release.

In Mailardevpally and New High Court spur line of over five km, which takes off at Mailardevpally junction from Nagole-LB Nagar-Shamshabad Airport Metro corridor, the metro alignment will initially be on the left side of the PVNR Expressway at Aramghar. It will then be taken to the right side (Agriculture University side) at a suitable location between PVNR Expressway and the Agriculture University flyover.

The seven km L.B Nagar-Hayatnagar metro phase-II corridor will be built as an extension of the existing metro viaduct at LB Nagar junction between the two existing flyovers of GHMC. The alignment of the corridor will be in the central median from LB Nagar junction up to the proposed Chintalkunta metro station.

From Chintalkunta upto Hayatnagar, the metro alignment will be in the left side service road in view of the four new flyovers being constructed by NHAI. Engineering drawings of the under construction flyovers and the metro rail pillars, viaduct and stations will be reconciled by both authorities to avoid any possible conflicts. The location of some of the six proposed metro stations in this corridor will be ‘readjusted’ so that hey can be accessed easily from both sides of the NH in a seamless way across the flyovers, he added.

R&B engineer-in-chief I. Ganapathi Reddy, SE P. Dharma Reddy, HAML chief project manager B. Anand Mohan, SE Y. Sayapa Reddy, GMs B.N. Rajeshwar and M. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy among others participated in the coordination meeting.