Half-day schools from March 16 to April 23

Hyderabad

10 March 2020 20:24 IST

Reopen on June 12 after summer vacation

The government has notified that schools will function for half-a-day from March 16 to April 23 and the orders will be applicable to all the primary, upper primary and high schools in the government, government-aided and private managements.

They will reopen on June 12 after the summer vacations. A statement from the School Education Department said that school timings during the half-day period would be from 8 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Mid day meals will be served at 12.30 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising