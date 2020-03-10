Half-day schools from March 16 to April 23

The government has notified that schools will function for half-a-day from March 16 to April 23 and the orders will be applicable to all the primary, upper primary and high schools in the government, government-aided and private managements.
They will reopen on June 12 after the summer vacations. A statement from the School Education Department said that school timings during the half-day period would be from 8 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Mid day meals will be served at 12.30 p.m.
