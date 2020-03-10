Telangana

Half-day schools from March 16 to April 23

Reopen on June 12 after summer vacation

The government has notified that schools will function for half-a-day from March 16 to April 23 and the orders will be applicable to all the primary, upper primary and high schools in the government, government-aided and private managements.

They will reopen on June 12 after the summer vacations. A statement from the School Education Department said that school timings during the half-day period would be from 8 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Mid day meals will be served at 12.30 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2020 8:25:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/half-day-schools-from-march-16-to-april-23/article31032880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY