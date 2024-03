March 07, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated March 08, 2024 12:00 am IST - Hyderabad

Schools in Telangana will function only for half-a-day from March 15 to April 23 and classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The government has decided to advance the half-a-day schools in view of the severe heat conditions and the temperatures further going up earlier than normal. The orders were released on Thursday and will apply to all the government, private and aided schools.

Students will be sent home at 12.30 p.m. after serving them the mid-day meal.