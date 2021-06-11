HAL trainee tops IAF air traffic management course

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Assistant Aerodrome Officer V.V. S. Arun Kumar was adjudged first in order of merit at the 105th Air Traffic Management & Air Laws (Basic) course organised by the Air Traffic Control Officers' Training Establishment (ATCOTE) at Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal on Friday.
A total of 18 officers, including 11 from the IAF, one from the Indian Army and six from HAL, have successfully graduated as Aerodrome Controllers. A combined graduation ceremony was held on at ATCOTE on successful completion of course with Commandant Air Marshal I.P. Vipin being the reviewing officer.
Air Traffic Management & Air Laws (Basic) Course is a six months long rigorous training programme aimed at grooming young commissioned officers in becoming qualified Air Traffic Controllers. The course curriculum is designed to impart ab-initio training on various facets of air traffic services namely surface movement control, aerodrome control and approach control functions, a press release said.