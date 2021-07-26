HAL ready to export LCA-Tejas, Mark-2 getting ready

HYDERABAD

26 July 2021 18:36 IST

Involvement of private partners would bring down costs, says CMD

Light Combat Aircraft-Tejas, the indigenous fighter plane being made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF), has got foreign countries interested and the public sector unit is confident of getting one such contract soon, said Chairman and Managing Director R. Madhavan on Monday.

LCA-Tejas Mark 2, the second generation fighter prototypes are underway in association with the DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). “We expect the first prototype to be ready by next year-end. It will be lengthier and is under design stage with structural and systems plans in place. It will take one year for the ground runs and the then flight trails will start to be completed by 2026-27,” he said.

Interacting with the media after taking charge of the first central fuselage for LCA-Tejas Mark 1, the CMD said HAL was simultaneously working on twin-engine version for the Indan Navy and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Altogether, the production plan is 100 other Mark 2 version fighter planes and 120 fighter jets of other versions.

Advertising

Advertising

Involving the private partners will bring cost advantage in the future and the technologies being developed is being made available for civilian sector too. “We are also looking at enhancing our production number of different helicopters because the demand for civilian use, especially by the States, as these have proved to be extremely useful during natural calamities like floods for rescue and relief operations. They can also be used for transporting patients needing immediate medicare,” he explained.

Helicopters like the Light Utility (LUH) and Light Combat (LCH) are being made for the Army and the Air Force while the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) of 10-12 tonnes with a capacity to carry 24 passengers is in the design stage, said Mr. Madhavan.

HAL is in a pretty comfortable position financially with dues of up to ₹34,400 crore collected from the government and the other customers. “Pending payments is an issue in the past. We are now clocking 6% growth rate and double digit profit rate. We are also aiming to have ₹1 lakh crore purchase order basket,” he added.