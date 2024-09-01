ADVERTISEMENT

HAL chief is UoH and OU alumnus 

Published - September 01, 2024 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Hyderabad on Sunday disclosed that D.K. Sunil, its alumnus, was appointed the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Navaratna status public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

Mr. Sunil was a research scholar in the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology of the School of Physics. He received his Ph. D degree in 2019.

Mr. Sunil, incidentally, was also an alumnus of Osmania University where he completed his graduation in Electronics & Communication Engineering.

He had joined HAL as a Management Trainee and served the company for 37 years, in which his contributions range from development of new technologies, forging partnerships with IIT Kanpur and IIIT Hyderabad, publication of papers, among several others.

Mr. Sunil assumed charge as CMD and Director (Operations) on Sunday.

