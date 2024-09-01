GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HAL chief is UoH and OU alumnus 

Published - September 01, 2024 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Hyderabad on Sunday disclosed that D.K. Sunil, its alumnus, was appointed the Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a Navaratna status public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

Mr. Sunil was a research scholar in the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology of the School of Physics. He received his Ph. D degree in 2019.

Mr. Sunil, incidentally, was also an alumnus of Osmania University where he completed his graduation in Electronics & Communication Engineering.

He had joined HAL as a Management Trainee and served the company for 37 years, in which his contributions range from development of new technologies, forging partnerships with IIT Kanpur and IIIT Hyderabad, publication of papers, among several others.

Mr. Sunil assumed charge as CMD and Director (Operations) on Sunday.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.