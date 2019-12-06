Hajipur victims’ kin demand similar justice

Family members of the three Hajipur victims, who were allegedly raped and buried in abandoned wells, on Friday reiterated their demand for speedy justice, following the killing of all the four accused in Disha rape and murder case.

“Marri Srinivas Reddy should also be encountered in a similar manner,” they demanded, as they sat on a dharna on Friday morning.

The family members along with locals and people from the Bommalaramaram mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district held placards questioning the safety of women in the State.

On April 26, a 14-year-old girl from Hajipur was found buried in an abandoned well, a day after she left home for school and went missing. Medical investigations later, according to the police, confirmed sexual assault on her before the murder and burial.

Immediately after that, the remains of two other girls, who went missing in the past, including one in 2015, were found buried in adjacent wells in the village.

The incident led to a huge uproar in the State for almost two months, till the prime accused Marri Srinivas Reddy was remanded in judicial custody.

Srinivas Reddy’s trial is in progress at Nalgonda court since October, two months after the Bhongir police filed the charge-sheet in the case. He is presently lodged in Warangal central prison.