Haj season to come to an end soon

This year 3,081 pilgrims embarked on the pilgrimage from Hyderabad

Family members bid farewell to their relatives who were set to leave for annual haj pilgrimage at State Haj House in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

This year 3,081 pilgrims embarked on the pilgrimage from Hyderabad

As many as 3,081 pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia from Hyderabad to make the Haj pilgrimage. With the day of Arafah in Saudi Arabia on Friday, Haj season will draw to a close.

According to Telangana State Haj Committee officials, of the 3,081 pilgrims, 2,171 are from Telangana and another 910 are from Andhra Pradesh. “There is a history that pilgrims from the erstwhile districts of the then Hyderabad State would leave from the Hyderabad embarkation point. Logistically also, this was practical,” a TSHC official said.

This year, as many as 1,615 male pilgrims and 1,466 female pilgrims made the trip to the Islamic holy sites so as to discharge their religious duties. As many as 22 government quota seat applications were also received. This year saw as many as 595 cancellations. The TSHC selected 13 khadim-ul-hujjaj (haj helpers) to assist haj pilgrims from the State.

For the first time, as many as four women from Telangana had applied to make the pilgrimage without a male relative, a category which the Centre had introduced a few years ago. The introduction when announced created a flutter with sections debating its permissibility.

As many as nine flights carried pilgrims to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia after which they proceeded to perform Islamic rituals.

Several government departments and agencies such as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Transport Department, City Police, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, among others had collaborated to make arrangements for haj pilgrims.

“Today pilgrims are in Mina. And tomorrow, that is Friday, is the day of Arafah in Saudi Arabia. After this, the ritual sacrifice will be conducted,” TSHC Assistant Executive Officer Irfan Shareef said.