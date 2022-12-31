ADVERTISEMENT

Haj House work starts in Sangareddy

December 31, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of TS Waqf Board Masiullah Khan and TSHDC chairman Chinta Prabhakar launch the work for a mini Haj House in Sangareddy on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Work to set up a mini Haj House started at the Sangareddy district headquarters on Saturday.

Waqf Board chairman Mohd. Masiullah Khan and Handloom Development Corporation chairman Chinta Prabhakar took part at the launch.

A Haj House in Sangareddy, which was a long-pending demand of the minorities, would come up at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore. Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy and former MLC Saleem have contributed ₹50 lakh each.

The Haj House will also be used for community training programmes.

