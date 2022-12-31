HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haj House work starts in Sangareddy

December 31, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of TS Waqf Board Masiullah Khan and TSHDC chairman Chinta Prabhakar launch the work for a mini Haj House in Sangareddy on Saturday.

Chairman of TS Waqf Board Masiullah Khan and TSHDC chairman Chinta Prabhakar launch the work for a mini Haj House in Sangareddy on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Work to set up a mini Haj House started at the Sangareddy district headquarters on Saturday.

Waqf Board chairman Mohd. Masiullah Khan and Handloom Development Corporation chairman Chinta Prabhakar took part at the launch.

A Haj House in Sangareddy, which was a long-pending demand of the minorities, would come up at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore. Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy and former MLC Saleem have contributed ₹50 lakh each.

The Haj House will also be used for community training programmes.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.