ADVERTISEMENT

Haj Committee chairman fined for installing cut-out on road

July 13, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Mohammed Saleem was slapped with a fine for allegedly installing a large cut-out on the road.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management fined Mr Saleem, who also served as a Member of the Legislative Council, ₹5,000 for the offence.

According to the GHMC, the circular cut-out was installed near the Haj House in Nampally and features a large image of Mr Saleem with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The cut-out appears to have been installed at the time when Haj pilgrims were converging at the Haj House in Nampally, during the recently-concluded Haj Camp 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the official handle of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek which tweeted images of the banner, tagging the Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao, the Director of the EVDM and the GHMC, expressing dismay over their installation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US