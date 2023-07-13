HamberMenu
Haj Committee chairman fined for installing cut-out on road

July 13, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Haj Committee chairman Mohammed Saleem was slapped with a fine for allegedly installing a large cut-out on the road.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management fined Mr Saleem, who also served as a Member of the Legislative Council, ₹5,000 for the offence.

According to the GHMC, the circular cut-out was installed near the Haj House in Nampally and features a large image of Mr Saleem with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The cut-out appears to have been installed at the time when Haj pilgrims were converging at the Haj House in Nampally, during the recently-concluded Haj Camp 2023.

It was the official handle of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek which tweeted images of the banner, tagging the Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao, the Director of the EVDM and the GHMC, expressing dismay over their installation.

