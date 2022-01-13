Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Warangal, Karimnagar

WARANGAL

13 January 2022 00:30 IST

Hailstorm accompanied by unseasonal rain destroyed chilli, maize and other crops in Itikalapalli, Narsampet mandal, and various other villages in the erstwhile composite Warangal district late on Tuesday night.

Strong gales uprooted trees and snapped power lines in several villages in Nallabelli and Duggondi mandals. Gusty winds uprooted tin roofs of several houses at Itikalapalli and Swamyraopalli villages.

One person sustained a head injury when the tin sheet of a shed fell on him under the impact of the gusty winds in Nallabelli village on Tuesday night.

Several chilli and maize growers bore the brunt of nature’s fury in Itikalapalli village as their crops were flattened by hailstorm and strong winds.

In the old undivided Karimnagar district, heavy spell of unseasonal rains wreaked havoc in many parts of Karimnagar, Shankarapatnam, Huzurabad, Jammikunta mandals and various mandals in Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday night.