Hailstorm hits Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts

March 16, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

With sudden change in atmosphere, Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts witnessed heavy rain with hailstorm on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, there was a hailstorm for about half-an-hour in Kohir mandal and parts of Zaheerabad. Drivers were forced to park their vehicles by the roadsides in order to save themselves from the hailstorm.

Marpally and surrounding areas of Vikarabad district also witnessed huge hailstorm.

In Zaheerabad town, there was rainfall of 22.8 mm in one hour. Crops like sugarcane, jowar and vegetables were damaged badly in places like Bilalpur, Badampet and Muniyarpally. Paddy crops were also damaged in parts of Siddipet and Medak districts.

Officials said that they would be in a position to assess crop loss only on Friday after field inspections.