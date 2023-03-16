Hailstorm and rain batters many parts of Telangana

March 16, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Residents and road travellers in at least three districts of Telangana witnessed a spectacle of sorts on Thursday.

Roads, fields and even backyards were covered in thick layers of frozen rain pellets, reminiscent of Kashmir in mid-winter, thanks to the hailstorm that lashed Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Mulugu districts.

A surfeit of video clips had begun to be uploaded onto the social media with people exclaiming that they mistook it to be a scene from the Himalayan region. The clips showed damaged horticulture and floriculture crops under the impact of the hail, indicating the heavy losses suffered by farmers.

According to sources, there was a hailstorm for about half an hour in Kohir mandal, and parts of Zaheerabad.

Vehicle riders were forced to stay aside to save themselves from hailstorm. Never before in the recent past have locals witnessed such a hailstorm.

Marpally and surrounding areas of Vikarabad district has also witnessed huge hailstorm.

In Zaheerabad town, there was rainfall of 22.8 mm in one hour. Crops like sugarcane and jowar and vegetables were hugely damaged at places like Bilalpur, Badampet and Muniyarpally. Crop like paddy was also damaged in parts of Siddipet and Medak districts.

Officials have informed that they would be in a position to assess loss only on Friday after field report.

It may be remembered that back in January, 2013, villages in Chevella, Moinabad and Shankarpally mandals of Ranga Reddy district had witnessed similar hailstorm which left seven villages in heaps of snow.

Several parts of the State and the city witnessed heavy rain with gusty winds, and occasional thunderbolts on Thursday, as predicted by the meteorologists.

Ranga Reddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Khammam, Sangareddy, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad, Kamareddy and several other districts too had heavy rains. Reports arrived about death of a tribal shepherd along with over 40 sheep when struck by lightning, Nagarjunasagar mandal of Nalgonda district.

In Hyderabad, the rain brought a pleasant respite to residents who had been reeling under unusual temperatures during the day and chill in the air during night. The muggy weather which marked the pre-noon hours soon turned balmy, before it began to rain.

Mailardevpally area in Rajendranagar recorded the highest rainfall at over four centimetres, followed by Sivarampalle. Bandlaguda, Uppal, Bahadurguda, Serilingampally, Charminar, Asifnagar, and several other localities which experienced varying intensities of rain.

Department of Meteorology issued Yellow alerts for the coming three days, predicting thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds at isolated places in several districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur on March 18 at several locations, the department warned.