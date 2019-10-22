Hailing services of the men in khaki

The Police Commemoration Day, observed in all four districts constituting old united Adilabad, was a solemn affair on Monday with families of the martyrs and officials paying homage to the uniformed men who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The sacrifice of 55 police martyrs between 1986 and 2005 was remembered on the occasion.

Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, Collector M. Prashanthi and Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju paid tributes to 20 martyrs belonging to Nirmal district at Nirmal district police headquarters. In Adilabad, Collector D. Divya, Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna and Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao attended the Police Commemoration ceremonies. Mr. Warrier promised to take care of the families of the nine martyrs belonging to Adilabad district.

Events part of the Commemoration Day included reading out the names of 156 policemen who laid down their lives in the preceding year. Peace rallies were taken out and prizes distributed to winners of literary competitions.

‘Help martyr families’

In Nizamabad, Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao talked about friendly policing in the State during the Police Commemoration Day celebrations. In the past one year, 292 policemen across the country had laid down their lives while discharging duty and the number from the district since 1987 stood at 19.

He placed wreaths at the martyrs’ obelisk and lit the lamp along with Commissioner of Police (in-charge) N. Swetha Reddy. Ms. Swetha said the commemoration week was being observed every year since 10 CRPF men laid down lives in an attack by China armed forces at Aksaichin on October 21, 1959. “Let us not forget their sacrifices and let us extend our assistance to the martyr families,” she said.

In Khammam, Collector R.V. Karnan led scores of people from various walks of life in paying homage to police martyrs at the police parade grounds on Monday. He along with Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal offered floral tributes at the memorial on the premises of the district police headquarters. The District Armed Reserve police personnel presented a commemoration parade as a mark of respect to as many as 292 police personnel martyred between September 2018 and August 2019.

Mr Karnan and Mr Iqbal also interacted with the family members of some of the martyrs of the district.

Smriti parade

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt and Joint Collector Venkateshwarlu paid glowing tributes at a meeting at the police headquarters in Kothagudem. A smriti parade was organised on the occasion

Police for the people

In Karimnagar, Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar hailed police services in maintenance of law and order and helping the State develop on all fronts.

He participated as chief guest at the celebrations held at the police headquarters in the town on Monday. Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad said land sites would be allocated to the seven police martyrs families in the district.

Earlier, the Minister placed wreaths at the police memorial along with the Collector, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, MLA Sunke Ravishankar, Additional DCP Srinivas, other police officials and family members of the martyrs.

In Siddipet, Collector P. Venkataram Reddy said police are pillars of safety and security of society and promised to stand by the families of police martyrs. Additional DCP Babu Rao read out the names of police officials who died while performing duties.

In Medak, Collector K. Dharma Reddy and Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti paid floral tributes to the police martyrs while in Sangareddy, a rally was held from Inspection Bungalow to police parade grounds where Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy paid floral tributes at the memorial.

Blood donation

In Jagtial, Superintendent of Police Sindhu Sharma along with several police personnel donated blood as part of Police Commemoration Day celebrations in Jagtial town on Monday. Collector A. Sharath appreciated the SP for the gesture.