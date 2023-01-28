Hackathon tests calibre of students from across the country

January 28, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

A 36-hour national hackathon, Inventron 2K23, kicked off at the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) on Friday with more than 550 students participating from across the country on five different themes.

The hackathon is on five themes - agriculture, mobility, computer tech., health care, and open innovation - where the students have been given challenges confronted by poor farmers and common people.

Kashyap Kompella, head of Startup Incubation at Woxsen University, and co-founder of Edwisely, inaugurated the event and guided the students on how entrepreneurial journey of theirs would benefit the country and the society. He also explained the challenges that entrepreneurs are likely to encounter and how to face them.

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy appreciated the students for their innovative thinking and said the college would continuously host such events to encourage budding talent in the country. He said exclusive CIE space at the college is on par with any foreign university where young engineers come with ideas and create products.

Dr. K. Srinivasa Rao, principal of MLRIT, spoke about the Global Innovation Index. He said participants with best ideas or solutions will walk away with cash prize of ₹75,000.