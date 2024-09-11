ADVERTISEMENT

Habitual chain snatcher arrested in Narsingi

Published - September 11, 2024 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A habitual chain snatcher was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Wednesday. The police said one 30 grams of gold chain was seized from him along with a two-wheeler.

The accused, Uppugunta Sagar, 24, was nabbed by the Rajendranagar Central Crime Station (CCS) and Narsingi police during a vehicle-checking exercise in Alkapur Colony of Narsingi.

According to the police, the accused was asked to stopped based on suspicion and on further questioning he voluntarily admitted having committed offences.

On August 17, the Narsingi police booked a case against Sagar following a complaint from Ganga Bhavani, 26 years, a resident of Puppalguda, Gandipet. Sagar snatched the complainant’s nuptial thread when she was walking back home with her children in Puppalaguda and fled from the spot on his two-wheeler, the police said.

The accused was wearing a helmet and covering the number plate with a sticker to avoid identification.

Investigation revealed that Sagar, a resident of Gulmohar Park in Lingampally, works as a private school van driver. Earlier in 2022, he was booked for similar offence by the KPHB police. He was sent to judicial custody and was released on bail after 25 days.

