‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ programme of Congress party kicks off in Telangana

January 27, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST

The Telangana Congress kickstarted the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ programme across the State officially on Thursday, though the programme would be taken up from February 6 for sixty days.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy started the programme in Kodangal constituency while the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader started it in Madhira constituency. Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar kickstarted in Karimnagar district, while across the State Congress cadre officially launched the programme as per the AICC directions. However, Telangana Congress will take up the programme on full scale from February 6 due to the Assembly sessions.

The party has prepared a ‘chargesheet’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for their ‘failures’ in the last 9 years and for ‘deceiving’ the people with false promises. The pamphlets will also have a message from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and they will be handed over in every household across the State.

Launching the yatra at Madanpalli in Kodangal constituency, Mr. Revanth Reddy accused the BJP and BRS of creating an atmosphere of divisiveness among people of different religions and castes. Both parties have failed democracy and no one is safe with the law and order situation going from bad to worse. There is no security for a senior IAS officer working in the Chief Minister’s Office, reflecting the poor law and order situation.

Earlier, speaking at Gandhi Bhavan after unfurling the national flag marking the Republic Day celebrations, he took potshots at the defectors saying they are murdering democracy and a law should be enacted to hang such people. He said the country is seeing the British era rule with no respect or fear for democracy and the people’s will is being sold for money and power.

He said the intellectuals seriously need to introspect on defections as the most powerful weapon given by the Constitution – the voting rights, are being mocked by those in power encouraging defections. Those who change parties after getting elected on a particular party ticket should be dimissed immediately considering them as anti-national, he felt.

Recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters and their sacrifices, he said great intellectuals like Jawaharlal Nehru and B.R. Ambedkar have given India a Constitution that gave a new direction to the country with reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, apart from strengthening the Panchayat level system.

Unfortunately, some parties and leaders have come to power based on lies and their actions are undoing the rights secured by everyone through the Indian Constitution, he said.

Mr. Reddy said the personal differences between the Governor and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should not impact national festivals and criticised Mr. Rao for confining the celebrations to Raj Bhavan. The sorry state of affairs in Telangana reflects in the fact that the High Court had to intervene and direct the government to celebrate the Republic Day, Mr. Reddy alleged.