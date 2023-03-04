ADVERTISEMENT

Haath Se Haath Jodo is a huge success, says Thakre after reviewing it

March 04, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre asked Congressmen to take the message of its MP Rahul Gandhi, on the failures of the Modi government, to every household during the Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra.

Mr. Thakre, who reviewed the ongoing yatra in Telangana along with senior leaders and mandal presidents, said the yatra was a success adding that the sticker of the yatra should be seen in every household in Telangana so that the message of Rahul Gandhi reached all. He said the Modi government was ‘selling the assets’ of the country to its friends and people needed to know the truth.

Lashing out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said the BRS government was ruling with an iron-fist killing democracy and targeting the opposition parties raising people’s issues. The failed promises of KCR apart, he said Dharani had created a situation of lack of confidence in the government itself as their lands disappeared from the system.

Speaking at the meeting, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the door-to-door campaign was the only option for Congress cadre to effectively reach out to people and this would pave the way for Congress victory. Political parties with huge coffers could organise massive public meetings but the Congress cadre could effectively reach to the voters through door-to-door campaign.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the BRS government had built the Kaleshwaram project for kickbacks and not a single drop of water from it was used for additional acreage. The government had failed to build the support system like canals and water was being supplied through the canals and projects built by Congress governments.

The meeting was presided over by TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and attended by AICC secretaries Nadeem Javed, Rohit Choudhary, Chinna Reddy, Vamshichand Reddy, Yatra incharge Girish Chodenkar and senior leaders V. Hanmanth Rao, Chalama Kiran Reddy and Harkara Venugopal.

