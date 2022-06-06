Gym trainer undergoes surgery after excessive use of force by police 

He has a history of crime; abused and threatened officers on duty, say police

A video clip of three policemen beating up and kicking a man in Mettuguda in the State capital of Hyderabad went viral raising questions over the often boasted ‘friendly policing’ of Telangana.

The person — 27-year-old Surya Arokya Raj — who was in an inebriated’ condition, suffered a fracture on his left leg allegedly in the brutal assault by the police.

While one officer stamped the man’s hand, the other officer trying to remove a wood log operated it like a lever from his leg, and the other kicked him in the torso. The man continued abusing, and screaming in pain, the clips showed.

The incident took place late on Friday, and thanks to the video recorded on phones by locals, the issue came to the fore on Monday.

According to Mr. Arokya Raj, now on a bed in the post-operative ward at Gandhi Hospital, the issue flared up from a petty incident.

“I was sitting on my friend’s bike that was on the side stand. The bike lost control and fell on the next vehicle. And its owner picked up a fight and even brought his family members, they lodged a false complaint against me,” he said.

The incident with the police escalated at about 10.30 p.m., when officers arrived at the door to take him to the station. "I told them I would come later as I was already drunk," he said.

Mr. Arokya Raj, when visited at the hospital on Monday, showed cut injuries over his eye, lips and his left leg has just been operated upon. As per his medical case sheet, the injuries following the 11 p.m. attack on Friday also led to severe breakage of bones. Doctors said he cannot continue with his job as a fitness trainer and a handyman as he used to previously.

The Chilkalguda police, when contacted, said his broken leg was because of a fall from a motorcycle, and not caused by its officers.

According to a senior officer: “He has 12 cases against him. He was drunk and had threatened two women, and the officers, with a knife. He damaged property of the complainant’s house, and also verbally abused the women there. One more case, with three sections, was opened against him for the Friday episode.”

The 12 cases include a criminal intimidation and domestic violence case filed by his wife last year and 11 e-petty cases, state of intoxication, indecent act in street, disobedience to order promulgated by public servant, voluntarily causing hurt, and not wearing masks during COVID-19.

When asked, if the 12 past cases and his intoxicated behaviour justified excessive use of force by police, the officer said: “There was no other way to control him.”