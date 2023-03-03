ADVERTISEMENT

Gym trainer among 3 held for selling steroids 

March 03, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner’s Task Force (South), SR Nagar police and Drug Inspector, during a joint operation, arrested three persons on Friday and seized steroids for quick muscle building worth ₹1 lakh from them.

According to the police, Daiseti Omprakash and Sarode Naresh, who run a supplementary protein (powder) business, and Syed Farooq, a gym trainer, were allegedly procuring and selling growth hormones and tablets for quick cosmetic muscle building.

Police seized 180 injections and 1,100 tablets including Duradexx-250, C-ject, Stormbear 10 mg, Airclen 40 mg, and Debolon 40 mg.

The main accused, Omprakash, a resident of Sanathnagar who hails from Visakhapatnam, started as a freelance gym trainer at Kukatpally. Eventually, he started reading about muscle nutrition and understood the demand for growth hormones in the market. He then started procuring such drugs and selling them to customers.

With the help of his friend Avinash, who is in the pharmaceuticals industry, he started procuring these steroids on a large scale and distributed them to other businessmen and gym trainers like Naresh and Farooq.

