GWMC Commissioner directs plantation along pond bunds

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade has instructed horticulture officials to develop plans for planting saplings along the bunds of the city’s ponds. The directive was issued during a meeting with the horticulture department held at the civic body’s headquarters here on Saturday.

Commissioner Wakade stressed the importance of protecting the city’s water bodies by planting fast-growing saplings along the banks of ponds/lakes. She inquired about the time required to grow these saplings in the nurseries and directed that the areas around the ponds be cleaned and prepared for planting.

During the meeting, the Horticulture Officer provided an update on the progress of the city’s nurseries. GWMC maintains seven nurseries with five lakh plants this year. Out of these, 1.8 lakh plants were prepared last year and 1.5 lakh are still available, making 3.3 lakh plants ready for distribution. Additionally, 1.5 lakh saplings from the Tellapur nursery are expected to arrive in the city soon.

Commissioner Wakade further instructed that coordination with the Forest Department should be established to procure bamboo plants and requested the preparation of one lakh bags for growing plants in the nurseries.

