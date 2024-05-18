ADVERTISEMENT

GWMC commissioner directs officials to speed up desilting works in stormwater drains 

Published - May 18, 2024 07:09 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

GWMC commissioner inspecting the Nalas in Hanamkonda on Saturday

 

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade has called for the speedy completion of desilting works in the nalas (stormwater drains) to ensure free and efficient water flow during the upcoming rainy season.

She conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing desilting operations in the Hanamkonda area on Saturday. During the inspection, she made suggestions for effective management and emphasized the urgency of the task.

Key locations reviewed included the vicinity of Kakatiya Degree College, Hunter Road Zoo Park, Nandi Hills Area, Julywada ST Hostel, Dargah Kazipet railway track, Ambedkar Bhawan, near Presidency School and Gundla Singaram. The inspection covered both desilting activities and overall sanitation management.

Commissioner Wakade expressed optimism that completing the desilting process in a timely manner would prevent any obstructions in water flow, thereby mitigating potential flooding issues during the impending monsoon season.

