GWMC appoints 12 committees for expedited clearance of LRS applications 

Following the State government’s decision to speed up the regularisation of plots purchased in unauthorised layouts, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has initiated steps for the clearance of over one lakh pending applications under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

As part of these measures, the GWMC has decided to form 12 multi-disciplinary committees, each comprising three officials drawn from key departments such as Town Planning, Irrigation and Revenue. These committees have been tasked with verifying and clearing the pending applications. The process is expected to commence shortly, with officials preparing to conduct site inspections and review applications on the ground.

Each committee will focus on specific aspects of the applications, with Revenue officers verifying land titles, Irrigation officers checking for issues such as pond encroachments and Town Planning officers ensuring compliance with the master plan. Only after these checks will the applications be forwarded for final approval by the Assistant City Planner (ACP) and Town Planning Officer (TPO), with the GWMC Commissioner giving the final clearance.

Previously, the GWMC had taken steps to expedite the verification process by appointing 42 professional surveyors. These surveyors were responsible for conducting site inspections, taking measurements and photographing plot owners as part of the application review process. Each applicant paid a fee of ₹1,000 when submitting their LRS applications in 2020. Meanwhile, the government has yet to decide on the fee to be collected from the applicants under the LRS.

“The clearance of all the applications may take about 6 to 8 months after the government fixes the fee,” an official said. Many applicants are anxiously awaiting the government’s decision on the fee. “I wanted to sell my plot as I was transferred to Karimnagar. But I am waiting for the approval of my application under LRS as I can get at least 25% more price for my plot,” said G. Ravinder Reddy, a private employee, who owns a plot at Unikicherla village under GWMC limits.