Guzzle water, don’t let the sun stun you

Doctors reiterate oft-neglected measures to beat summer blues

The mercury has been steadily rising and those stepping out of home are feeling the heat, literally. Summer brings with it the threats of dehydration and heat stroke, which can often lead to complications. In such a scenario, the importance of frequent hydration cannot be stressed enough.

K Shivaraju, head of Medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, says symptoms of heat stroke include fatigue, giddiness, sweating, confusion, nausea, and even fainting. Concentrated urine (a dark yellow tinge) is a sign of dehydration.

Delayed treatment of heat stroke could damage internal organs such as heart, kidneys, liver and brain. If not attended to, it might even result in death.

First-aid

Dr Shivaraju says if a person suffering a heat stroke loses consciousness, they have to be taken to a shaded place. A wet cloth has to be rubbed over hands and legs to cool down the body as early as possible.

“Call an ambulance to rush the patient to nearest hospital. If the person is conscious, they have to be given water and salts,” he adds.

Head of Critical Care department at Citizens Hospital, Srinivas Jakkinaboina explains that people suffer a heat stroke when the body temperature rises above 40 degrees. It may be accompanied by hot dry skin, delirium, convulsions, or coma.

Normal body temperature of 37 degrees is maintained by a process called thermoregulation. Mechanisms such as vaporisation, radiation, convection and conduction function to cool down when the body temperature increases.

However, Dr Srinivas says hypothalamus cannot control body temperature in some situations such as prolonged exposure to sun, conditions such as diabetics and hypertension, and intake of certain medications which lead to loss of water from the body. “When body temperature increases, cutaneous vasodilation occurs, causing relative reduction in blood plasma, loss of salts and water in the form of sweat inducing dehydration, depriving the body of sodium, potassium and other minerals. This could lead to heat stroke,” he adds.

One can counter the situation by consuming water and salts. Water mixed with table salt can be consumed. If table salt is not available, just plain water can be consumed.

Dr Srinivas points out that if thatis not done, and further loss of salt and water could impair thermoregulation which can have serious effects such as organ failure.

High-risk groups

Dr Shivaraju has appealed to people above the age of 60 years, children and those with kidney or heart problems to avoid stepping out between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. as they are more prone to heat stroke.

The doctor categorised children in the high risk group as they often do not share or cannot communicate if they are feeling dehydrated.

Prevention

Heat stroke can be avoided by use of limiting outdoor activities during daytime or avoiding exposure to heat. Consuming plenty of water, wearing loose-fitting, light coloured clothing and being aware of medications that can lead to fluid loss are other measures.

Impaired adults or children should not be left unattended, say doctors.