Guv’s comments ‘beyond purview’: Ministers

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Minister for Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod have alleged that the Governor of the State has been acting beyond the purview of the gubernatorial post and observed that the office has been spending more time in criticising the State Government and sparing less time for any suggestions.

They spoke separately at Warangal and Hyderabad and said the Governor was acting against the spirit of the Constitution with the directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of upholding the dignity of the office. They were reacting to the Governor’s comments made while speaking to mediapersons to mark the completion of her three years in office.

Speaking at Rayaparthi in Warangal district Mr. Dayakar Rao said the Governor had not even informed him/his office in the past when she was visiting Medaram Jatara although he was the district minister. Instead, she had called up local BJP leaders and taken them along during the visit.

At Hyderabad, Ms. Satyavathi Rathod said the gap between Raj Bhavan (Governor’s office) and Pragathi Bhavan (Chief Minister’s Office) did not increase in three years but it was due to the Governor’s actions that the differences were widening. The Governor was acting more like a BJP leader even after losing the last Lok Sabha election and that was the reason the distance between the Governor’s office and people was increasing.

Ms. Rathod said the Governor was trying to intervene in the differences between the State and Central Government. She stated that several unique women welfare and development schemes were being implemented by the State Government but the Governor, being a woman, had never made even a mention of them.

The Governor was indulging in criticism of the Chief Minister and the State Government indirectly every time including on Thursday by stating that she would not speak much on “BJP-mukt Bharat”, being spoken by K. Chandrasekhar Rao very often. Instead she could have told what she had achieved in three years, what she would plan to achieve or plan to do as the Governor for the welfare and development of the State, the Minister said.