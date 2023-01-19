Guv says world requires sustainable growth and a holistic approach in all endeavours

January 19, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

JNAFAU’s 4th Convocation held, a total of 4,793 6 degrees to be presented.

Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU)’s 4th Convocation held in the city on its premises in Masab tank on Thursday. The convocation was held for three academic years 2019-20; 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who joined live from Puducherry and addressed the gathering said, ‘in the present day world we require sustainable goals and a holistic approach in everything we do. “I am happy to note that the University has aligned its curriculum to National Education Policy. Universities have to focus on R & D and the projects undertaken should be such that they are economically viable and environmentally sustainable. Four JNAFAU students performed well in the Logo Design Competition organised as part of our country’s ambitious journey by taking over the G20 presidency,” Dr Tamilisai said and appreciated the university.

Giving his convocation address, chief guest B.S Murty said everyone must have passion in life. ‘To be successful in life, pursue life with passion. Choose such a profession where you don’t wait for Saturday and Sunday. If it is otherwise, it is not the profession you are supposed to be in.’

Speaking further he told students to study well so that ‘you need not search for a job. Instead, the job must search you. You should be a job giver rather than a seeker. You must create jobs. Take for instance, IIT Hyderabad has mentored 125 startups in the past four years. They in turn created 1000 jobs and ₹800 crore . You must have curiosity which is a must for innovation., he added.

Responding to being conferred Honorary Doctorate, architect Brinda Somaya said architecture like civilization is dynamic and evolving. It is inherently inter-disciplinary, but today the field is much wider for better opportunities and multiplicity of practices. Being the students of planning, design, art, film and fashion you extend the boundaries of the profession. The next few decades will unfold many social, cultural and environmental challenges that will transform the look and feel of our cities.

During the convocation, six Ph.Ds, 114 gold medals and 612 for other degrees, 331 PG degrees and 4456 undergraduate degrees, all put together 4,793 degrees will be awarded.

Doctor of Philosophy, Honoris Causa, was conferred to architect Brinda Somaya, eminent and renowned architect and Conservation specialist in recognition of her contribution to the field of architecture and conservation.