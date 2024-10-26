Gussadi dance maestro Kanaka Raju passes away

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy joined Telangana in mourning the demise of legendary Gussadi folk dance master Kanaka Raju also known as Gussadi Raju. According to media reports, the 84-year-old dancer passed away on Friday (October 25, 2024), due to age-related issues. Family sources announced that the final rites will be performed on Saturday (October 26, 2024) afternoon at his native village of Marlawai in Jainoor mandal of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Padma Shri award

Kanaka Raju was named for the national honour of Padma Shri in 2021 for his role in taking the folk dance to the world. Hailing from the Raj Gond tribe, Kanaka Raju popularised the rhythmic dance of Gussadi In 1982, he captured the nation’s imagination when he performed in front of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“I was a fearless young man. When Indira Gandhi entered the place where we were performing, I took the peacock feathers headgear and placed it on her head. I tied ghungroo to her feet and she danced with us for a few minutes,” Raju, told a reporter in an interview after his honour. He is survived by wife, and children.

