Gurukul CET phase-II selection list out

The V Class Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (VTG-CET) Phase-II selection list for admission into class 5 in Social, Tribal, BC and General Welfare Residential Educational Institutions for the academic year 2022-2023 have been released.

The provisionally selected candidates are advised to report to their respective institutions by July 29 along with all relevant certificates to complete the admission formalities.

Candidates can also call toll-free number 1800-425-45678 for admission-related queries during office hours. They can download the results and check other details on the following websites: www.tgcet.cgg.gov.in; www.tswreis.ac.in; www.tresidential.cgg.gov.in; www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in; www.mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in, said a press release.