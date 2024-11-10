 />
Guru Nanak’s 555th birth anniversary celebrations to begin in Hyderabad on November 11

Updated - November 10, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhandak Committee members of Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Afzalgunj addressing a press conference in connection with 555th Prakash Utsav (birth anniversary celebrations) of Guru Nanak, in Secunderabad on Sunday.

The 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, founder of Sikhism, will be organised jointly by the Prabhandak committees of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj, and Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad from November 11 to 15.

Two grand colourful ‘Nagar Keertans’ (holy processions) will be taken out by Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad at 4 p.m. on November 11, and one by Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj, on November 13. On the day of ‘Prakash Utsav’, which falls on November 15, a grand ‘Vishaal Deewan’ (mass congregation) will be held on Exhibition Grounds in Nampally from 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Prabhandak Committee presidents S. Baldev Singh Bagga (GSS) and S. Satvinder Singh Bagga (GSGSS); general secretary S. Jagmohan Singh (GSS), secretary S. Harpreet Singh Gulati and other committee members said the Nagar Keertan on November 11 will start at 4 p.m. from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and proceed via Manohar talkies, Clock Tower, BATA, Patny Circle, Kingsway, Monda Market, Alpha Hotel and reach Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad in the evening.

Thousands of devotees from across the State will take part in the procession. Guru Granth Sahebji (the holy scripture of the Sikhs) will be carried on a decorated vehicle. A major attraction of the procession will be the display of ‘Gatka’, a famous Sikh martial art form. A similar procession will be taken out from Afzalgunj Gurudwara on November 13.

Religious preachers are being invited from various parts of the country to deliver ‘Shabad Keertans’, including Bhai Lakhwinder Singh Singhji (Sri Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple Amritsar), Bhai Amarjeet Singh of Patiala, Hazuri Ragi Jathas, Bhai Hari Singhji, Bhai Charanjeet Singhji, Bhai Jagdev Singhji, Bhai Harwinder Singh and other reputable Ragi Jathas.

